Airbnb aims to add mobile money as a booking payment option
Silicon Valley giant hopes to use it as a tool to grow in places such as West and East Africa where it is the norm
29 October 2023 - 19:03
Airbnb is working on plans to enable customers to make accommodation bookings on its platform using mobile money. The Silicon Valley giant hopes to use this as a tool to grow in places such as West and East Africa where making payments via mobile phone is the norm.
Airbnb is a $79bn US technology company that has disrupted the hotel and accommodation industry globally over the past decade. Like Uber in mobility, the business, which owns little property of its own, allows hosts — comprising homeowners and hotel operators — to list their properties for short- or long-term stays. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.