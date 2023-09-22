Q&A: CEO Jorge Mendes says Cell C’s strategy is family and home
Newly appointed CEO of SA’s fourth-largest mobile operator says the company will not be investing in fibre infrastructure
22 September 2023 - 05:00
Cell C is not willing to reconsider its decision not to invest in its own fibre network, having chosen to stop this expenditure a few years ago.
This is according to Jorge Mendes, newly appointed CEO at Cell C, in an interview with Business Day about the company’s strategy around fibre, internet service provider (ISP) market dynamics, the mobile operator’s brand and developments in mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.