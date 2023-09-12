Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Salesforce launches AI assistant

Its Einstein Copilot can summarise video calls, give personalised answers to customer questions and generate emails for marketing campaigns

12 September 2023 - 15:41 Zaheer Kachwala
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Enterprise software maker Salesforce on Tuesday launched a generative AI tool that would be available across its suite of apps from instant messaging service Slack to data visualisation tool Tableau and can be tailored by its clients to meet their needs.

The assistant, called Einstein Copilot, can summarise video calls, deliver personalised answers to customer questions and generate emails for marketing campaigns, among others, the company said ahead of its Dreamforce conference this week.

AI copilots function like a virtual assistant which can set reminders, schedule meetings and also create content while a Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) uses human language to answer questions and produce content requested by the user.

Salesforce says its Einstein Copilot can tap customer and enterprise data available on its Data Cloud to generate appropriate responses. Users will be able to embed the assistant into their websites or integrate them with messaging platforms such as Slack and Meta Platform’s WhatsApp.

The San Francisco-based company had launched the Einstein GPT genAI product in March. The company also doubled its venture capital fund for generative AI startups to $500m in June.

The Marc Benioff-led company is the latest among a wave of tech firms, including Microsoft and Alphabet, that are looking to cash in on the growing popularity of generative AI since OpenAI’s ChatGPT went viral last year.

Reuters

Cybersecurity firm Darktrace trims outlook despite revenue bump

The British company says cash will be affected by decision to resume commission payments to attract top talent
Companies
5 days ago

Former Google experts start AI research company in Tokyo

Founded by David Ha and Llion Jones, Sakana AI has big plans for Japan
Companies
3 weeks ago

Nvidia’s sizzling stock rally juices tech sector

The company’s sales forecast and $25bn buyback blew past Wall Street’s expectations
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Transaction Capital shares plunge, while CEO quits
Companies / Financial Services
2.
High interest rates in SA dampen Discovery’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Libstar wants to simplify operating model as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Salesforce launches AI assistant
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
EU watchdog asks Microsoft customers and rivals ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Tesla shares jump on upbeat outlook for supercomputer Dojo

Companies / Industrials

Microsoft pledges to defend customers in possible AI copyright challenges

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Morgan Stanley to roll out AI financial advisers

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.