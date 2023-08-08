Vodacom and Remgro head for Competition Tribunal after CIVH merger blocked
If approved by the tribunal the merger will create one of SA’s largest fibre providers
08 August 2023 - 19:46
UPDATED 09 August 2023 - 19:50
Vodacom and Remgro’s telecom division are taking their fight to merge their fibre businesses to the Competition Tribunal after the Competition Commission recommended the deal be blocked.
If approved by the tribunal, which has the final say on antitrust-related matters, the merger will create one of SA’s largest fibre providers...
