WATCH: Karooooo delivers ‘solid’ growth in the first quarter
Business Day TV speaks to Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto
20 July 2023 - 21:03
Picture: Supplied
Karooooo has continued to deliver upbeat subscriber growth. Subscriptions grew 14% in the first quarter, boosting revenue which came in 24% higher. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with the company’s CEO, Zak Calisto.
