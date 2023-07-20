Companies / Innovation

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Karooooo delivers ‘solid’ growth in the first quarter

Business Day TV speaks to Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto

20 July 2023 - 21:03
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

Karooooo has continued to deliver upbeat subscriber growth. Subscriptions grew 14% in the first quarter, boosting revenue which came in 24% higher. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with the company’s CEO, Zak Calisto.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Maiden dividend or share buyback for Northam’s ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Telkom blocks SIU probe with high court win
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Kumba puts off R2bn in capex due to Transnet woes
Companies / Mining
4.
Amplats maintains annual PGM output guidance ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Standard Bank bags R4.5bn sustainability loan ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.