Ellies expects further annual loss in next results
The electronics group has struggled to remain profitable in recent years as consumers moved away from satellite TV
Ellies has warned of a greater loss in its next annual results as dampened consumer confidence, higher interest rates and its restructuring of the electronics group to offer alternative energy solutions, water storage and connectivity hit.
“Consumer confidence, while initially showing signs of improvement in the first half of the financial year, subsequently slumped in the second half, with consumer spending on essentials taking a bigger share of the consumer wallet and placing the share of discretionary expenditure under pressure,” the importer, producer and seller of equipment such as aerials and power trolleys said in a trading statement...
