Elon Musk says Twitter blue bird will be ditched for an X

‘And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds’

23 July 2023 - 22:13 Mrinmay Dey and Michelle Conlin
Twitter's logo and Elon Musk. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Twitter's logo and Elon Musk. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday signalled he would do more to take the social media company in a new direction with a rebranding that will replace its blue bird logo with an X after acknowledging advertisers have been slow to return.

The change, which was not evident on the website on Sunday afternoon, followed Musk’s recent admission that advertising revenue remains nearly half of what it once was. And Twitter’s cash flow has been negative as a result of that and its heavy debt load.

“Interim X logo goes live later today,” Musk said on Twitter adding that “X.com” would now redirect to Twitter’s website. Musk’s X Corp owns Twitter.

The billionaire said in a Sunday post he wanted to change Twitter’s logo and polled his millions of followers whether they would favour changing the site’s colour scheme from blue to black. He posted a picture of a stylised X against a black outer space-themed background.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”, he said. The company said it would be commenting on the changes later.

Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app” such as China’s WeChat.

In April, Twitter’s legacy blue bird logo was temporarily replaced by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, helping drive a surge in the cryptocurrency’s market value.

The company came under widespread criticism from users and marketing professionals when Musk announced early this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read.

The daily limits helped Meta Platforms-owned rival service Threads, which crossed 100-million sign-ups within five days of its July 5 launch.

Reuters 

Twitter’s troubles are perfectly timed for Meta

Threads has ability to embrace fed-up Twitter refugees en masse
Opinion
2 weeks ago

BEN SCHOTT: Twitter’s misery is Musk’s making

Billionaire is despoiling his own territory — territory he never actually conquered, but simply overpaid for on legal advice
Opinion
1 month ago

Twitter post limits could hit advertising drive, analysts warn

The platform is limiting the number of tweets various accounts can read to discourage ‘extreme’ data scraping
Companies
2 weeks ago

Renewed interest in German rival Mastodon as Twitter imposes limits

Mastodon’s active user base increased by 110,000 after Twitter put new limits on the amount of posts users can see
Companies
2 weeks ago

Dogecoin’s surge is a warning to Musk’s Twitter

What is happening with the crytocurrency is a dispiriting sign of things to come
Opinion
8 months ago
