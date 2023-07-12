KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Despite its critics, Threads has Twitter users cutting ties
The permissions you grant by agreeing to the T&Cs are far-reaching
Five days. Five days is all it took for Meta’s new conversations app Threads to hit 100-million users since launching last Thursday. By comparison, it took OpenAI’s ChatGPT over a month (about 40 days) to hit 10-million daily users and two months to reach the dizzy heights of 100-million.
This little titbit is dominating news headlines at the moment and is admittedly a feat, but it still doesn’t add up to the “Twitter killer” hat some have called Mark Zuckerberg’s new social baby. There is a critical factor driving this achievement that has nothing to do with the chaos over at Twitter, namely that Instagram — under whose brand and umbrella Threads was launched — has an established and loyal account base of something like 2-billion users. ..
