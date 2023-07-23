LETTER: This is racial engineering all over again

The Employment Equity Amendment Act will undoubtedly lead to more unemployment and poverty
23 July 2023 - 21:55
Picture: 123RF/lightwise
This is the most dangerous piece of racial engineering our country has seen since the dawn of democracy.
The Employment Equity Amendment Act’s regulations are targeting the “Coloured and Indian population groups” and banning those groups from employment in various sectors in certain provinces.
I’m happy the DA is already preparing to challenge these racial quotas in the highest courts in SA. To top it all, the Patriot Alliance, Al Jama-ah and GOOD are supporting this apartheid-era Group Areas Act proposal.
The act will undoubtedly lead to more unemployment and more poverty. It will inflame racial tension, lead to a flight of skills and trigger further divestment in an economy where seven out of 10 young people already cannot find work.
The DA vehemently rejects this racist law, which has painful echoes of the apartheid-era Group Areas Act by seeking to confine groups of people to specific areas and jobs. We call on all South Africans to sign the petition that opposes this racist and inhuman bill.
Thulani Dasa (Community activist in Khayelitsha) via email
