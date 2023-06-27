Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Naspers and Prosus’ annual profit plunges

Business Day TV spoke to Wealth Manager at PSG Wealth, Schalk Louw

27 June 2023 - 21:06
Naspers and Prosus reported downbeat results on Tuesday, with annual profit slumping over 70% in the period. This comes as one of their biggest contributors, Tencent, dealt with pandemic-related lockdowns and regulations in China. Business Day TV unpacked the results with Wealth Manager at PSG Wealth, Schalk Louw.

Companies in this Story

