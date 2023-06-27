Business Day TV speaks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management
Every youth job created uplifts a family and a community in some way
The government’s ability to fund its own projects has been decimated, says Infrastructure SA’s Masemola
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
Business Day TV spoke to Wealth Manager at PSG Wealth, Schalk Louw
Business Day TV speaks to Investec economist Lara Hodes
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Physicist jailed for 12 years for sharing research with West that was cleared, according to his lawyer
After the team for the Test against the Wallabies is announced, they intend flying out 15 players to Auckland either that day or the next
The new Opel 'Blitz' emblem will debut on cars in 2024
Naspers and Prosus reported downbeat results on Tuesday, with annual profit slumping over 70% in the period. This comes as one of their biggest contributors, Tencent, dealt with pandemic-related lockdowns and regulations in China. Business Day TV unpacked the results with Wealth Manager at PSG Wealth, Schalk Louw.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Naspers and Prosus’ annual profit plunges
Business Day TV spoke to Wealth Manager at PSG Wealth, Schalk Louw
Naspers and Prosus reported downbeat results on Tuesday, with annual profit slumping over 70% in the period. This comes as one of their biggest contributors, Tencent, dealt with pandemic-related lockdowns and regulations in China. Business Day TV unpacked the results with Wealth Manager at PSG Wealth, Schalk Louw.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.