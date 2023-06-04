Business

MTN’s MoMo to target street traders

The company plans to grow its mobile money platform to 3.5-million users

04 June 2023 - 07:24 THABISO MOCHIKO

MTN SA sees a gap in digital payment services for street traders and aims to aggressively grow its mobile money platform to reach 3.5-million users in the next two years. 

CEO of South African operations Charles Molapisi said this week: “There is an [opportunity] for a proper fintech [player] for the low base segment of the market. In townships people are trading and collecting cash, so we think we can solve the problem.” ..

