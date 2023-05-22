Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
At a time when other mobile operators are moving to hive off their cellphone towers and lease them back from specialist operators and other investors, Vodacom says it sees value in running its own tower company and using that as a lever to grow revenue.
The group is hoping to use its more than 9,500 sites, including towers and rooftops, in SA to attract other operators to its sites, while updating to technology such as 5G, and investing in backup power to keep networks running during SA’s now notorious power outages. ..
Vodacom pushes for cellphone tower dominance
The group is hoping to use its more than 9,500 sites, including towers and rooftops, in SA to attract other operators there
