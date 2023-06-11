Despite tough times South Africans are not shy to splurge on premium TVs

Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
Will these know-it-all government ministers suddenly obey these ‘work streams’ of outside experts?
The Nkomazi municipality is appealing a judgment by the Mpumalanga High Court, which ruled in favour of the luxury golf estate
The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv
Retail mogul clears big legal hurdle in pursuit of adversary over 2011 sale of wine estate
Confidence among retailers and manufacturers remains subdued, say economists
Chen’s latest move signals how he may be spending part of the proceeds from his early bet on Zoom
Heavy clashes and artillery fire erupt across Sudan’s capital as residents report air strikes
Golden day for SA as athletes set new best times for ‘down run’ marathon ending in Durban
Ferrari win iconic endurance race after 50 year absence from top class
Even as high living costs have recently prompted SA’s central bank to again hike interest rates, putting further strain on consumers, the fastest growth for televisions is in the premium segment, says the head of Samsung’s consumer electronics unit in SA.
This points to a wider trend seen by competitors like LG who have reported a rise in premium TV sales, driven in part by the rise of online streaming services, a shift in how home entertainment is defined as a result of Covid-19, and a recovery from lockdowns that stifled supply chains for many consumer electronics...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Despite tough times South Africans are not shy to splurge on premium TVs
Prices range into hundreds of thousands of rand
Even as high living costs have recently prompted SA’s central bank to again hike interest rates, putting further strain on consumers, the fastest growth for televisions is in the premium segment, says the head of Samsung’s consumer electronics unit in SA.
This points to a wider trend seen by competitors like LG who have reported a rise in premium TV sales, driven in part by the rise of online streaming services, a shift in how home entertainment is defined as a result of Covid-19, and a recovery from lockdowns that stifled supply chains for many consumer electronics...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.