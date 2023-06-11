Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Despite tough times South Africans are not shy to splurge on premium TVs

Prices range into hundreds of thousands of rand

11 June 2023 - 18:21 Mudiwa Gavaza

Even as high living costs have recently prompted SA’s central bank to again hike interest rates, putting further strain on consumers, the fastest growth for televisions is in the premium segment, says the head of Samsung’s consumer electronics unit in SA.

This points to a wider trend seen by competitors like LG who have reported a rise in premium TV sales, driven in part by the rise of online streaming services, a shift in how home entertainment is defined as a result of Covid-19, and a recovery from lockdowns that stifled supply chains for many consumer electronics...

