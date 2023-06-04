Markets

Stage 6 load-shedding routs SA-orientated JSE shares

It is hard to see a catalyst that will drive up stocks in the short term, strategist Craig Pheiffer says

04 June 2023 - 18:30 Andries Mahlangu and Kabelo Khumalo

SA’s energy crisis remains a big overhang for domestically orientated shares, which have capitulated almost indiscriminately over the past six months when it became apparent that the situation could be worse before it gets better. 

The electricity supply crunch came while the country’s GDP was punching below its potential, a situation aggravated by the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic...

