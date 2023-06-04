Saudi Arabia will probably continue doing whatever it takes to keep oil prices elevated, one analyst says
The alliance’s framework could be pressured as businesses may be forced to choose sides in the rivalry between China and the US
They say black shareholding requirements of up to 75% threaten their access to finance and SA’s food security
Workshop lined up on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement for private sector
Crew, a former US military intelligence officer, has been president of Diageo North America, its largest market, and Global Supply since 2020
The decline in May, the third consecutive one, was among the steepest since July 2021
CEO to take up role of executive director and will be replaced by CFO
Six mechanised and two tank battalions launched an attack in southern Donetsk, where Moscow has suspected it would, defence ministry says
The sport is struggling in Wales too because it doesn’t understand the concept of less is more
Lapses experienced by some similar to distorted time perception seen among prisoners
SA’s energy crisis remains a big overhang for domestically orientated shares, which have capitulated almost indiscriminately over the past six months when it became apparent that the situation could be worse before it gets better.
The electricity supply crunch came while the country’s GDP was punching below its potential, a situation aggravated by the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic...
Stage 6 load-shedding routs SA-orientated JSE shares
It is hard to see a catalyst that will drive up stocks in the short term, strategist Craig Pheiffer says
