WATCH: Load-shedding dims Vodacom’s performance

Business Day TV speaks to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

15 May 2023 - 17:29
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Load-shedding has dimmed Vodacom’s annual performance. The mobile operator spent more than R4bn on alternative energy sources over the past two years and an extra R300m to operate and maintain them. As a result, profit edged up by just 2.1% while the dividend was slashed by more than a fifth. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with company CEO Shameel Joosub.

