JSE little changed along with global peers
What censure for judge Denise Fisher after Supreme Court of Appeal finding?
The city admits that the influx of people living on pavements and parking lots is bad for pedestrians and residents, and drives businesses away
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Alphabet company adds two new features — ‘About this image’ and markups for AI images made using its tools — in an effort to reduce the spread of misinformation
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Gay rights have been sensitive issue since right-wing prime minister came to power
Relegation fight at lower end of PSL log will be settled as league winds up on Saturday with final round of games
American luxury SUV takes its place alongside the recently-launched seven seater
Load-shedding has dimmed Vodacom’s annual performance. The mobile operator spent more than R4bn on alternative energy sources over the past two years and an extra R300m to operate and maintain them. As a result, profit edged up by just 2.1% while the dividend was slashed by more than a fifth. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with company CEO Shameel Joosub.
WATCH: Load-shedding dims Vodacom’s performance
Business Day TV speaks to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub
