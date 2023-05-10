MTN-backed super-app Ayoba crosses 25-million users

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers
We need a huge state-backed $75bn investment in green power to ensure long-term growth and sustainability — an amount far beyond the capacity of the private sector
Business Day TV spoke to Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
Erdogan will face his toughest political challenge yet when Turkey votes in presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday
Raynal only French referee while Joy Neville becomes part of the panel
International Motorcycling Federation deems his two-lap penalty served after he missed Argentina race due to a hand fracture
MTN-backed super-app Ayoba now has grown its user base by a quarter in the first four months of the year to more than 25-million monthly active users, the mobile operator reported on Wednesday.
The milestone puts the platform another step closer to achieving MTN’s goal of 100-million active users by 2025. This also marks progress by Africa’s largest mobile operator with its new lines of business premised on services such as mobile money and instant messaging...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MTN-backed super-app Ayoba crosses 25-million users
The platform, originally billed as an instant messaging service to rival Meta’s WhatsApp — is available globally but focuses on Africa
MTN-backed super-app Ayoba now has grown its user base by a quarter in the first four months of the year to more than 25-million monthly active users, the mobile operator reported on Wednesday.
The milestone puts the platform another step closer to achieving MTN’s goal of 100-million active users by 2025. This also marks progress by Africa’s largest mobile operator with its new lines of business premised on services such as mobile money and instant messaging...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.