Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN-backed super-app Ayoba crosses 25-million users

The platform, originally billed as an instant messaging service to rival Meta’s WhatsApp — is available globally but focuses on Africa

10 May 2023 - 17:32 Mudiwa Gavaza

MTN-backed super-app Ayoba now has grown its user base by a quarter in the first four months of the year to more than 25-million monthly active users, the mobile operator reported on Wednesday.

The milestone puts the platform another step closer to achieving MTN’s goal of 100-million active users by 2025. This also marks progress by Africa’s largest mobile operator with its new lines of business premised on services such as mobile money and instant messaging...

