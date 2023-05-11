The rand has lost more than 3.5% so far this week
The fighting that broke out in Sudan in April affected the network availability of MTN, while there was a lack of basic goods, fuel shortage and difficulties in securing cash as banks closed amid the fighting.
“Network availability has also been affected, with levels dipping as a result of grid power shortages and challenges in refilling fuel tanks,” Africa’s largest mobile operator said in its results for the three months to end-March. MTN is valued at R216.7bn on the JSE...
Fighting in Sudan badly affects MTN’s operations
Grid power shortages and problems in refilling fuel tanks hampered the availability of Africa’s largest network in Sudan
