Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Fighting in Sudan badly affects MTN’s operations

Grid power shortages and problems in refilling fuel tanks hampered the availability of Africa’s largest network in Sudan

BL Premium
11 May 2023 - 10:51 Nico Gous

The fighting that broke out in Sudan in April affected the network availability of MTN, while there was a lack of basic goods, fuel shortage and difficulties in securing cash as banks closed amid the fighting.

“Network availability has also been affected, with levels dipping as a result of grid power shortages and challenges in refilling fuel tanks,” Africa’s largest mobile operator said in its results for the three months to end-March. MTN is valued at R216.7bn on the JSE...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.