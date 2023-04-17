Better than expected 1Q earnings reports from JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo helped buoy sentiment in markets
Technology firm Altron is expecting a drop in headline earnings in its 2023 results despite higher sales as it felt the pressure on the margins of two of its large segments by revenue: Netstar and Altron Systems Integration (ASI).
“Both businesses are implementing their accelerated performance improvement strategies, which are gaining positive momentum in the 2024 financial year,” the company, valued at R3.78bn on the JSE, said in an operational and trading update on Monday for the year to end-February...
Altron forecasts drop in headline earnings amid pressure on Netstar and ASI
The technology firm has undergone significant changes over the past few years as it changed its strategy
