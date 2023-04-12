Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Netflix has spent R2.3bn in SA since 2016

The streaming service is investing in local productions to rival MultiChoice

12 April 2023 - 15:24 Mudiwa Gavaza

On the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s annual investment summit, Netflix has revealed that it spent more than R2bn on film and TV projects in SA between 2016 and 2022. 

On Wednesday, the world’s largest streaming service said it had invested $175m (R3.3bn) in SA, Kenya and Nigeria over the period on content production. Out of this, the lion’s share — $125m (about R2.3bn) — was for SA productions. ..

