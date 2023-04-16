Head of Anglo American says the moment has arrived to act decisively or plunge to the bottom
Most indicators tell the story of a country in crisis, regardless of the huge sums of money committed at Cyril Ramaphosa’s fifth investment conference
We can all learn to cope with stress better
An economic impact study released by Amazon Web Services (AWS) during the South African Investment Conference on Thursday shows the company will have contributed R80bn to the local economy in the 11 years up to 2029.
Its direct planned investment over this period will total R46bn, focused on its Cape Town data centre infrastructure...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
No heads in the AWS cloud
By the end of 2022, Amazon Web Services investment in Cape Town had generated R12bn in domestic GDP and created 5,700 jobs
An economic impact study released by Amazon Web Services (AWS) during the South African Investment Conference on Thursday shows the company will have contributed R80bn to the local economy in the 11 years up to 2029.
Its direct planned investment over this period will total R46bn, focused on its Cape Town data centre infrastructure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.