No heads in the AWS cloud

By the end of 2022, Amazon Web Services investment in Cape Town had generated R12bn in domestic GDP and created 5,700 jobs

16 April 2023 - 07:32 ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

An economic impact study released by Amazon Web Services (AWS) during the South African Investment Conference on Thursday shows the company will have contributed R80bn to the local economy in the 11 years up to 2029.

Its direct planned investment over this period will total R46bn, focused on its Cape Town data centre infrastructure...

