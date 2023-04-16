Business

Netflix warns against royalty payments

Streaming giant says it’s concerned about Copyright Amendment Bill and its effect on production houses

BL Premium
16 April 2023 - 07:55 THABISO MOCHIKO

Netflix, the global streaming service, has warned that a royalty payment system, proposed as part of new legislation, could  limit the number of local production houses it works with.

Netflix representatives this week reiterated their concerns about the pending Copyright Amendment Bill, saying it may lead to a decline in the number of production houses it gets content from...

