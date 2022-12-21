The Russian exodus triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has put the currencies of former Soviet republics at the top of global rankings this year.
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as CEO of Twitter once he finds a replacement, but will still run some key divisions of the social media platform.
“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk wrote on Twitter.
Musk’s $44bn takeover of Twitter in October has been marked by chaos and controversy, with some investors questioning if he is too distracted to also properly run his electric vehicle (EV) automaker, Tesla, in which he is personally involved in production and engineering.
This is the first time Musk has mentioned stepping down as chief of the social media platform, after Twitter users voted for him to resign in a poll, which the billionaire launched on Sunday evening.
Musk asked social media users in a Twitter poll if he should step down as Twitter CEO. 57.5% of about 17.5-million people voted “yes”. Musk had said on Sunday he would abide by the results. He has not provided a time frame for when he will step down and no successor has been named.
The poll results capped a whirlwind week that included changes to Twitter’s privacy policy and the suspension — and reinstatement — of journalists’ accounts that drew condemnation from news organisations, advocacy groups and officials across Europe.
Wall Street calls for Musk to step down had been growing for weeks and recently even Tesla bulls have questioned his focus on the social media platform and how it might distract him from running the EV maker.
Musk has himself said he had too much on his plate, and that he would look for a Twitter CEO. He said on Sunday, though, that there was no successor and that “no-one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive”.
Reuters
Musk steps down as Twitter CEO after scathing online poll
The billionaire says he will resign from the social media platform once he finds someone ‘foolish enough to take the job’
