Investors hold thumbs steps to unwind pandemic restrictions would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand
SA is going to need good news from somewhere
A lack of paramedics is among the causes, says DA MP Haseena Ismail
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
The reclusive billionaire whose family also has interests in Spier wine farm died on December 2 after a battle with cancer
These issues put mandate of African countries’ central banks under a microscope as most governments question inflation-targeting mandate of their monetary policies
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
They play almost no-one of significance until the final, where they meet the survivor of a bunfight
The most accessible and easiest exercise for human beings is walking
Last-mile delivery logistics platform Picup says it doubled the number of packages delivered for businesses with online orders during the Black Friday weekend, a sign of rapid growth in e-commerce in SA.
The technology platform normally delivers 18,000 to 21,000 parcels a day but the Karooooo-backed company pushed that to 121,000 over the November Friday, Saturday and Sunday this year, an average of 40,000 a day, CEO Antonio Bruni told Business Day. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Black Friday doubles packages delivered by Karooooo-backed Picup
Picup uses a network of drivers and delivery partners — similar to Uber or Mr D Food — to offer courier and other delivery services to businesses
Last-mile delivery logistics platform Picup says it doubled the number of packages delivered for businesses with online orders during the Black Friday weekend, a sign of rapid growth in e-commerce in SA.
The technology platform normally delivers 18,000 to 21,000 parcels a day but the Karooooo-backed company pushed that to 121,000 over the November Friday, Saturday and Sunday this year, an average of 40,000 a day, CEO Antonio Bruni told Business Day. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.