Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Black Friday doubles packages delivered by Karooooo-backed Picup

Picup uses a network of drivers and delivery partners — similar to Uber or Mr D Food — to offer courier and other delivery services to businesses

BL Premium
05 December 2022 - 05:06 Mudiwa Gavaza

Last-mile delivery logistics platform Picup says it doubled the number of packages delivered for businesses with online orders during the Black Friday weekend, a sign of rapid growth in e-commerce in SA. 

The technology platform normally delivers 18,000 to 21,000 parcels a day but the Karooooo-backed company pushed that to 121,000 over the November Friday, Saturday and Sunday this year, an average of 40,000 a day, CEO Antonio Bruni told Business Day. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.