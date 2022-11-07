×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice handicapped by rand weakness

Africa’s largest pay-TV provider says it expects to report earnings growth tempered by currency instability

07 November 2022 - 20:12 Mudiwa Gavaza

MultiChoice expects to report earnings growth later this week after it benefited from rising subscriptions and better performance outside SA. But performance was held back by the rand weakening through the year. 

On Monday, Africa’s largest pay-TV provider said it expects to report a trading profit that could be as much as 5% or R300m higher for the first half to September from the previous first half's R6bn. ..

