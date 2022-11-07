Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Whatever the outcome of the midterms it would be premature to foresee the demise of a hardy democracy
More vulnerable people driven into dire poverty as erratic power supply destroys businesses and jobs
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
International investor interest in renewable energy, digital infrastructure and fintech will continue to drive M
New owner of Twitter recommends voters pick Republican candidates for Congress US midterm election
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
The car became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude.
MultiChoice expects to report earnings growth later this week after it benefited from rising subscriptions and better performance outside SA. But performance was held back by the rand weakening through the year.
On Monday, Africa’s largest pay-TV provider said it expects to report a trading profit that could be as much as 5% or R300m higher for the first half to September from the previous first half's R6bn. ..
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MultiChoice handicapped by rand weakness
Africa’s largest pay-TV provider says it expects to report earnings growth tempered by currency instability
