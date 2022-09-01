×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Altron appoints Werner Kapp as new CEO

Mteto Nyati’s successor is an industry veteran who spent 22 years at Dimension Data where he held various roles, including CEO of Middle East and Africa

01 September 2022 - 11:57 Andries Mahlangu
New Altron CEO Werner Kapp. Picture: SUPPLIED
Technology group Altron has named industry veteran Werner Kapp as its new CEO, replacing Mteto Nyati who left in June after a successful five-year tenure.

Kapp spent 22 years at Dimension Data where he held various roles, including CEO of Middle East and Africa, and COO and programme manager for the region.

Kapp, who holds a B Juris degree from the Nelson Mandela University and a master’s degree in business leadership from Unisa, will take over from October 1.

Interim CEO Stewart van Graan will resume his role as independent non-executive chair.

Nyati leaves several legacies, most notably the successful spin-off of former subsidiary Bytes Technology and the reorganisation of the group into a single brand serving clients in financial services, health and manufacturing.   

Under his tenure, Bytes listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2020, with a secondary listing on the JSE, after a demerger that created R13bn in value for its shareholders. Altron had argued that the true value of the UK business was not fully reflected in its share price.

Altron shares were up 3.4% to R8.89 in early trade on the JSE, giving it a market valuation of about R3.6bn.

With Mudiwa Gavaza

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Can Altron please open up?

Reticence to answer questions at its recent AGM are a source of frustration for investors, who argue that the group's shares are ‘completely ...
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Altron index points to healthier short-term credit market in the fourth quarter

Activity in SA’s short-term lending sector picked up in the last quarter of 2021, when SA was battling with the less-deadly Omicron variant
Companies
2 months ago

Bytes increases headline earnings, but macroeconomic pressures still a worry

Demand from corporate clients for the company’s software, hardware and services climbed and it enjoyed growth from public sector customers
Companies
3 months ago

