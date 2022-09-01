Altron appoints Werner Kapp as new CEO

Lockdown measures in tech hub Shenzhen aid to concern about falling demand due to higher interest rates and inflation
Technology group Altron has named industry veteran Werner Kapp as its new CEO, replacing Mteto Nyati who left in June after a successful five-year tenure.
Kapp spent 22 years at Dimension Data where he held various roles, including CEO of Middle East and Africa, and COO and programme manager for the region.
Kapp, who holds a B Juris degree from the Nelson Mandela University and a master’s degree in business leadership from Unisa, will take over from October 1.
Interim CEO Stewart van Graan will resume his role as independent non-executive chair.
Nyati leaves several legacies, most notably the successful spin-off of former subsidiary Bytes Technology and the reorganisation of the group into a single brand serving clients in financial services, health and manufacturing.
Under his tenure, Bytes listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2020, with a secondary listing on the JSE, after a demerger that created R13bn in value for its shareholders. Altron had argued that the true value of the UK business was not fully reflected in its share price.
Altron shares were up 3.4% to R8.89 in early trade on the JSE, giving it a market valuation of about R3.6bn.
With Mudiwa Gavaza
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
