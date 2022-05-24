Companies / Telecoms & Technology Bytes increases headline earnings, but macroeconomic pressures still a worry Demand from corporate clients for the company’s software, hardware and services climbed and it enjoyed sustained growth from public-sector customers B L Premium

Bytes Technology, the UK company spun out of Altron, increased headline earnings by almost two-thirds in its 2022 financial year as demand from corporate clients for its software, hardware and services climbed and it enjoyed sustained growth from public-sector customers.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased 61% to 13.72p (R2.843), the company said on Tuesday in its results statement for the year to end-February...