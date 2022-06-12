×

Big Altron shareholder brushes aside leadership concern

Value Capital Partners director Sithole endorses company’s management team

12 June 2022 - 17:11 Mudiwa Gavaza

One of Altron’s big shareholders has brushed aside concern about the group’s growth prospects after the departure of senior managers, including CEO Mteto Nyati who was instrumental in reviving the IT services group during his five years with Altron. 

“Mteto has left a very strong team at Altron  and we do not have leadership concerns,” said Sam Sithole,  a director at Value Capital Partners (VCP), which owns a 15% stake in Altron...

