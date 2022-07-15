×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom appoints former MTN CEO Mteto Nyati to board

Nyati, also formerly CEO of fintech group Altron, joined as a non-executive director on Friday, one of four appointments

15 July 2022 - 07:58 Karl Gernetzky
Mteto Nyati. Picture: MASI LOSI
Mteto Nyati. Picture: MASI LOSI

SA’s third-largest mobile operator Telkom has appointed former MTN CEO Mteto Nyati as a non-executive director with effect from Friday, one of four appointments to fill soon-to-be vacant seats.

Nyati, who is also former CEO of JSE-listed fintech group Altron, is pegged for roles including on Telkom’s remuneration committee, and is credited with returning MTN to growth by overhauling employee engagement and transforming the customer experience, Telkom said on Friday.

Telkom has been underperforming its peers so far in 2022, with its share losing 38% in the year to date, while MTN has lost 21% and Vodacom 1.62%.

It has recently reported an outflow of cash and weaker growth than expected in its mobile business, while many have been disappointed by a lack of progress in its strategy to unlock value.

Telkom was expected to separately list its masts and towers business, Swiftnet, earlier in the year but delayed the transaction owing to volatility in the market after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Telkom has also appointed Brian Kennedy to its board as a non-executive director, who is former managing executive of Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, as well as Prudence Lebina, CEO of TriAlpha Investment Management.

The group has also appointed Ipeleng Selele to its board, who is a qualified international strategist in clean energy, ESG, decarbonisation and maritime logistics.

Board members Navin Kabila, Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook and Kholeka Mzondeki will be retiring with effect from August 24, while Rex Tomlinson has resigned.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Telkom’s share price tumbles as lower revenue spooks investors

Telecommunications provider says impact of  post-pandemic recovery is still evident
Companies
1 month ago

Telkom customers brace for higher prices after two-year freeze

Increases are set to hit all its fixed voice and broadband services after a pandemic-induced reprieve
Companies
1 month ago

MTN completes sale of 5,700 towers to Nigeria’s IHS

Despite completing the deal, the share price of Africa’s largest telecom fell the most in more than a month
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Absa appoints Dawn Mthombeni to strategy role in ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Old Mutual to contest R1.7bn Fidentia damages ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Q&A: Adapting buy now, pay later for the SA market
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sasbo hits at Standard Bank for firing ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Tiger Brands factory won’t be canned just yet
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Telkom seeks partners for its infrastructure businesses

Business

No investor yet in sight for Telkom’s BCX

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong explains dip in revenue

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.