Altron index points to healthier short-term credit market in the fourth quarter

Activity in SA’s short-term lending sector picked up in the last quarter of 2021, when SA was battling with the less-deadly Omicron variant

15 June 2022 - 09:55 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/RIDO
Short-term credit extension picked up a little in the fourth quarter of 2021, when SA was grappling with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, a more virulent but less deadly variant, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

Altron Fintech’s Short-term Credit Impact (Afsci) index rose two points to 85 points in the three months to end-December, with the rejection rate on credit applications declining to 66% from 67% in the previous three months, indicating a slight improvement in the financial health of households.

Short-term finance, defined as less than R8,000 for less than six months, is a source of funds for lower-income households and micro businesses. While small, at about 0.1% by value, it is an important barometer of vulnerable populations and those reliant on funds outside the formal banking sector.

Altron created the index in partnership with Keith Lockwood, an independent economic consultant and faculty member at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs). Altron, meanwhile, provides the technology platforms to registered short-term credit providers, and is aiming to shed light on an informal sector estimated at R300bn — 7% of GDP.  It uses the first quarter 2015 as a benchmark of 100 points.

The index reached a peak of 177 in the fourth quarter of 2015 but has since trended lower. At the height of the Covid-19 lockdown, it reached a low of 41, but recovered slightly in the quarters that followed.

The fourth-quarter figure means that short-term credit extension made 15% less of an impact on the economy during the period than it did at the start of 2015 but activity has doubled since the height of the lockdown.

