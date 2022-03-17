Companies / Telecoms & Technology Altron sheds Document Solutions business for R715m Tech group is streamlining its operations to focus on core business B L Premium

Altron has sold its Document Solutions unit for R715m as part of its ongoing strategy to streamline operations and focus on its core technology business.

The technology group has been looking to sell the unit for some time. In October 2021, it said disposing of its documents solutions, Xerox distribution and all of its Africa units was well under way as part of the technology company’s strategy to run a leaner operation with reduced reliance on hardware...