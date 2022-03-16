Naspers and Prosus on track for record days as Tencent recovers almost a quarter

Shares of Naspers and Prosus were on track for their best days since listing on Wednesday morning, benefiting as Tencent recovered from its recent brutal sell-off, surging by almost a quarter.

Tencent, which lost almost 10% on Tuesday and even more on Monday, rebounded 22% in early trade, with Asian markets also cheered by a report that China was planning to ease the strict nature of its Covid-19 containment policies.

In early trade Naspers was up 18.32% to R1,767.40, while Prosus was trading 18.35% higher at R850.

Once worth R4-trillion, their combined market caps on Tuesday came to about R2.5-trillion, recovering to about R3-trillion on Wednesday morning.

Prosus had its largest one-day drop on the JSE in more than two decades on Tuesday, losing more than R100bn in value, after Chinese internet giant Tencent was battered by a report that its mobile payment and digital wallet service, WeChat Pay, faces a record fine for allegedly violating money-laundering regulations in China.

Analysts had noted that the severe sell-off of Tencent, rooted in Chinese regulatory concerns, was speculative.

Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Securities chief investment officer Andrew Dittberner said in a note on Tuesday that the 10% sell-off for Tencent had wiped off about $40bn (R602bn) in value from the tech giant, but it was questionable whether any fine would approach this amount.

