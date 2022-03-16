Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers and Prosus on track for record days as Tencent recovers almost a quarter

Tencent staged a recovery on Wednesday from a recent brutal sell-off sparked by regulatory concerns, helping to lift Naspers 18% in early trade

16 March 2022 - 10:36 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 16 March 2022 - 11:54
People visit Tencent's booth at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China, in this November 22 2019 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/JASON LEE
Picture: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Shares of Naspers and Prosus were on track for their best days since listing on Wednesday morning, benefiting as Tencent recovered from its recent brutal sell-off, surging by almost a quarter.

Tencent, which lost almost 10% on Tuesday and even more on Monday, rebounded 22% in early trade, with Asian markets also cheered by a report that China was planning to ease the strict nature of its Covid-19 containment policies.

In early trade Naspers was up 18.32% to R1,767.40, while Prosus was trading 18.35% higher at R850.

Once worth R4-trillion, their combined market caps on Tuesday came to about R2.5-trillion, recovering to about R3-trillion on Wednesday morning.

Prosus had its largest one-day drop on the JSE in more than two decades on Tuesday, losing more than R100bn in value, after Chinese internet giant Tencent was battered by a report that its mobile payment and digital wallet service, WeChat Pay, faces a record fine for allegedly violating money-laundering regulations in China.

Analysts had noted that the severe sell-off of Tencent, rooted in Chinese regulatory concerns, was speculative.

Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Securities chief investment officer Andrew Dittberner said in a note on Tuesday that the 10% sell-off for Tencent had wiped off about $40bn (R602bn) in value from the tech giant, but it was questionable whether any fine would approach this amount.

With Mudiwa Gavaza

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Naspers slumps most in more than two decades on Tencent ructions

Investors dump shares on report that its Chinese payment platform faces a record fine
1 day ago

Prosus loses top spot on JSE equities list after Tencent fall

CEO Bob van Dijk struggles to close valuation gap between Chinese investment and the rest of the company
13 hours ago

Prosus writes down R12bn investment in Russia

E-commerce giant holds 27% of VK CEO of social network platform hit with sanctions
1 week ago

