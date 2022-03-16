Datatec surges on rosier revenue outlook
16 March 2022 - 18:49
Datatec stock surged on Wednesday after the technology group said it was expecting revenues for the full year to end-February to grow by at least a tenth.
Having evolved over the past 35 years, Datatec, the operations of which span more than 50 countries, has two main divisions: Logicalis and Westcon International (WI), which distributes security and networking technology products...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now