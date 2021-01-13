Companies / Telecoms & Technology Cartrack sees subscriber growth in SA, Europe and Asia BL PREMIUM

Cartrack, which is delisting from the JSE, says it has enough capital to continue investing in the business as the Covid-19 pandemic stretches on.

The company, which started operating in 2004 in SA, provides fleet-management and stolen-vehicle recovery services in 24 countries across five continents. It makes 98% of its revenue from existing customers through subscriptions. ..