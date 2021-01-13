Cartrack sees subscriber growth in SA, Europe and Asia
13 January 2021 - 19:59
Cartrack, which is delisting from the JSE, says it has enough capital to continue investing in the business as the Covid-19 pandemic stretches on.
The company, which started operating in 2004 in SA, provides fleet-management and stolen-vehicle recovery services in 24 countries across five continents. It makes 98% of its revenue from existing customers through subscriptions. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now