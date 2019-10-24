Ailing Cell C shakes up its board
Cellphone company makes changes in hope that its financial troubles will begin to recede
24 October 2019 - 20:36
SA’s third largest mobile operator, Cell C, on Thursday made a number of changes to its board of directors.
The new changes are expected to further assist the troubled company that has been struggling to make profits since its inception in 2001.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.