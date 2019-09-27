Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cell C talks to MTN to secure more access to its network

An extended roaming deal could be concluded within the next month, says CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson

27 September 2019 - 13:59 Loni Prinsloo
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ

Cell C is in advanced talks with MTN to gain more access to its network as SA’s third-biggest cellphone company strives to overcome mounting losses and add products such as financial services.

An extended roaming deal could be concluded within the next month, CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson said in an interview. Cell C already has access to MTN’s network in major cities such as Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“We are not a tower-owning company, our profits have to come from the services that we are able to offer customers,” said the CEO, who took charge on a permanent basis in August to replace the ousted Jose Dos Santos.

Cell C is struggling under R9bn of debt, while full-year losses have ballooned to R8bn from R656m a year earlier. Its management team is in weekly calls with lenders to update them on plans and ensure the company pushes through a recapitalisation by the end of 2019.

Liquidity lifeline

A group of local banks has committed to provide temporary liquidity and extended the maturity of R1.2bn of debt that was due to be repaid in August, Cell C said in a presentation on Thursday.

Cell C has come close to collapse on previous occasions, and in 2016 was rescued by a funding plan led by Blue Label Telecoms.

“It’s always been a stressed investment and a company that has not been performance-managed,” Craigie Stevenson said. “Deals were done to fix a funding gap, and did not have thought-out longevity.”

Other investments, such in TV-content platform Black, have absorbed cash without generating appropriate returns, the company said.

New management is examining all costs and looking to get the most out of Cell C’s assets, CFO Zafar Mohamed said in the same interview. The company wants the bad news out of the way so as to enable the start of a growth plan, he said.

Blue Label shares have slumped 47% in 2019, valuing the group at R2.7bn.

Bloomberg 

Blue Label reports R6.6bn loss, more than twice its market capitalisation

The network operator had expected to increase market share — instead it lost ground
Companies
1 day ago

Decisions by old guard did not focus enough on Cell C performance

CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson says that a performance culture is really important for a business such as Cell C
Companies
1 day ago

Cell C weighs on Blue Label, which falls the most in more than 10 weeks

Shares drop 12% after company reported a full year loss that was equal to more than double its market capitalisation
Companies
22 hours ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Vodacom takes a big bet on insurance

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Sweeping leadership changes at MTN Africa operations

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN fined R5m for tripling WhatsApp data bundle prices

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Conflict over process could compromise discussion on Mboweni economic plan, ...

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.