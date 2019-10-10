Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: What China Mobile has planned for Cell C

Alastair Jones from New Street Research talks to Business Day TV about speculation that the two companies are discussing a deal

10 October 2019 - 09:43 Business Day TV
Cell C. Picture: Alaister Russell
Cell C. Picture: Alaister Russell

China Mobile has its sights set on financially embattled Cell C.

That is according to a report from IT Web that suggested that the two companies are in negotiations, with a deal imminent.

Alastair Jones from New Street Research spoke to Business Day TV for more detail.

Or listen to the full audio:

