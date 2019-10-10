News Leader
WATCH: What China Mobile has planned for Cell C
Alastair Jones from New Street Research talks to Business Day TV about speculation that the two companies are discussing a deal
10 October 2019 - 09:43
China Mobile has its sights set on financially embattled Cell C.
That is according to a report from IT Web that suggested that the two companies are in negotiations, with a deal imminent.
Alastair Jones from New Street Research spoke to Business Day TV for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio: