Features / Cover Story How Cell C got the blues This week Cell C capitulated on an 18-year strategy to build its own network to woo customers. Now, it seems eager to hand over its towers to MTN and piggyback on its rival’s network. It’s a major strategy shift that may finally put it on the road to redemption. After years of losses, and billions squandered, it has become clear that Cell C has been unable to live up to the bold vision it articulated in 2001 BL PREMIUM

In June 2001, after winning a lengthy court tussle with disgruntled losers for SA’s third mobile licence, Cell C proclaimed itself ready to transform the local industry.

Huge banners outside the Sandton Convention Centre read: "It’s all systems go at Cell C." Inside the hall, it was standing room only as CEO Talaat Laham proclaimed: "We are ready with a dazzling marketing campaign which will present potential customers with a range of offerings to suit their needs."