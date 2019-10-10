How Cell C got the blues
This week Cell C capitulated on an 18-year strategy to build its own network to woo customers. Now, it seems eager to hand over its towers to MTN and piggyback on its rival’s network. It’s a major strategy shift that may finally put it on the road to redemption. After years of losses, and billions squandered, it has become clear that Cell C has been unable to live up to the bold vision it articulated in 2001
10 October 2019 - 05:00
In June 2001, after winning a lengthy court tussle with disgruntled losers for SA’s third mobile licence, Cell C proclaimed itself ready to transform the local industry.
Huge banners outside the Sandton Convention Centre read: "It’s all systems go at Cell C." Inside the hall, it was standing room only as CEO Talaat Laham proclaimed: "We are ready with a dazzling marketing campaign which will present potential customers with a range of offerings to suit their needs."
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.