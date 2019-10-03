Money & Investing Will Cell C sink Blue Label? A woeful 18-year track record and bulging losses: time is running out for Cell C and its owners BL PREMIUM

A tenfold increase in losses hasn’t deterred Cell C’s executives from talking up a turnaround.

After weeks of prevarication, Cell C, which is 45% owned by listed group Blue Label Telecoms, finally released its results for the year ended May last week.