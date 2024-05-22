Companies / Retail & Consumer

LVMH deepens ties with Alibaba to boost presence in China

Luxury companies redouble efforts to cater to shoppers in China

22 May 2024 - 11:53
by Agency Staff
People walk past a Louis Vuitton store in Tsim Sha Tsui, a bustling shopping hotspot, in Hong Kong, China, on December 5, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SUI
People walk past a Louis Vuitton store in Tsim Sha Tsui, a bustling shopping hotspot, in Hong Kong, China, on December 5, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

French luxury group LVMH will deepen its partnership with Alibaba to leverage the firm’s cloud and artificial intelligence capacities and boost its presence in China, the companies said on Wednesday.

The world’s biggest luxury group, and the Chinese e-commerce giant first forged a partnership in 2019. The reinforced ties come as luxury companies redouble efforts to cater to shoppers in China, where demand has been dampened by a property crisis and high youth unemployment.

The partnership also illustrates the growing focus of the high end luxury industry on improving online shopping, even as they invest in ever-more sophisticated physical retail stores.

“The reinforcement of our partnership will help us to further accelerate our omni-channel business growth,” said Stephane Bianchi, group managing director of LVMH, referring to various shopping avenues both in-store and online. LVMH has about 30 brands on Luxury Pavilion, the high end site on Alibaba’s Tmall shopping platform, including jewellery houses Chaumet and Tiffany. Digital services there include 3D product displays, virtual try-ons, and live streaming.

As part of the agreement announced on Wednesday, LVMH will also gain access to technology from Alibaba Cloud, to help improve supply chain processes and customer insights, both companies said.

Reuters

Gucci-owner Kering forecasts up to 45% drop in profit

Sales for the three months ending in March were down 10% on a comparable basis at €4.5bn
Companies
4 weeks ago

JAMIE CARR: Riches to riches in the world of luxury goods

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk as the wealthiest man on the planet
Opinion
3 months ago

Richemont adds billions in value after sales set new record

Luxury goods owner’s sales hit €20.6bn in the year ended March, with US becoming its top market
Companies
5 days ago

Consumer gulf between premium and value shoppers widens

Low- and high-price segments are growing fast while ‘middle is a bit squeezed’
Companies
3 weeks ago

Theft of luxury watches is big business

The theft of luxury watches is big business: an estimated $1.3bn of the timepieces were stolen in 2022 alone. It’s big business in South Africa too
Features
1 month ago
