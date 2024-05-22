Companies / Financial Services

Geopolitical risks a top concern for global family offices, UBS survey shows

Survey also shows North America and Asia Pacific are set to become the top destinations for fresh asset allocations

22 May 2024 - 11:40
by Xie Yu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ARND WIEGMANN
Picture: ARND WIEGMANN

Hong Kong — A major geopolitical conflict is the top risk for global family offices in both the near- and medium-term, while North America and Asia Pacific are set to become the top destinations for fresh asset allocations, a recent UBS survey found.

Among global peers, North Asian family offices are mostly concerned about geopolitical risks, the survey showed, with 70% of them rating these factors as a top risk over the next five years, compared with 62% by global family offices.

The survey is based on responses from 320 single-family offices across the world, with an average net worth of $2.6bn, released in the form of 2024 Global Family Office Report, by UBS on Wednesday.

Family offices worldwide control some $10-trillion in assets, according to data from London Business School, and are becoming an increasingly important investment force.

Facing challenges including geopolitical risks and climate change, Asia Pacific families are relying more on active wealth management solutions, with big exposures to alternative investments into private equity and hedge funds, and tilting portfolios towards more defensive geographies, the report said.

“Almost half of APAC family offices plan to allocate more assets to APAC over the next five years, with APAC set to be the top investment hotspot globally,” said L H Koh, head of UBS global family institutional wealth APAC.

Family offices worldwide have kept their largest regional allocations in North America, the survey found.

Looking ahead, more than a third of them plan to increase allocations to North America and Asia Pacific in the next five years, making the duo top two investment destinations, followed by west Europe and Greater China, the survey found.

Family offices held their highest weightings in developed market equities in 2023, while allocations to developed market bonds increased by the largest amount seen in five years.

Allocations to private equity firms were stable and real estate investments dropped.

Over the next five years, almost half of them anticipate raising their developed market equity allocations, and more than a third plan to add to private equity investments and developed markets fixed income.

More than a quarter of family offices plan to cut cash allocations, the survey found.

Reuters

South Africans join the investment exodus, Coronation says

The asset manager aims to grow its international franchise as the domestic savings industry dwindles
Companies
1 day ago

PATRICE RASSOU: Local investors are chasing the sun

After underperforming the all bond index for most of a decade, the Alsi is set to turn around
Opinion
2 days ago

China to issue $140bn of treasury bonds to stimulate economy

Issuance of special government bonds will begin on Friday
World
1 week ago

JOHN GILCHRIST: Why diversification is a crucial part of the risk discussion

Investing only in lower volatility funds is likely to have a negative effect on returns
Opinion
1 week ago

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Emerging markets have become more resilient to crises

Structural reforms, fiscal prudence and inflation targeting by central banks pays off
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
South Africans join the investment exodus, ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Netcare laments ‘lost chance’ to listen to ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
HCI takes huge hit from foray into oil exploration
Companies / Energy
4.
No word from BHP as D-Day for Anglo bid looms
Companies / Mining
5.
Alexforbes expects full-year earnings to rise ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

IMF warns UK not to cut taxes

World

South Africans join the investment exodus, Coronation says

Companies / Financial Services

China to issue $140bn of treasury bonds to stimulate economy

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.