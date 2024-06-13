R820m payday for Richemont bosses
Johann Rupert was paid a rand equivalent of R69m for his efforts as board chair
13 June 2024 - 15:42
The top brass at luxury goods maker Richemont, controlled by SA’s richest person Johann Rupert, were collectively paid about Sf39.7m (R820m) in the 2024 financial year after the group reported robust results and the share price surged in the period.
The Sf39.7m is the combined figure paid to both non-executive and executive directors. ..
