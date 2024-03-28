Theft of luxury watches is big business
The theft of luxury watches is big business: expensive timepieces worth an estimated $1.3bn were stolen in 2022 alone. It’s big business in South Africa too
28 March 2024 - 05:00
Something about the robbery didn’t sit right. A client had hired George Moraitis to recover his stolen Patek Philippe watch and soon after working his Rolex gang informants, the security expert had the high-end timepiece back.
But his client, even with his property returned, wanted to know how the gang found out about the watch that he had bought just 24 hours before the robbery. Did they know because of a snitch in the watch store? Or did a spotter case him as he left the shopping centre? The robbers had asked him specifically to hand over the watch...
