WATCH: Shoprite bags 7.6% profit rise

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Pieter Engelbrecht

05 March 2024 - 18:51
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Shoprite has rung up profits during its first half. SA’s biggest supermarket group has reported a 7.6% rise in diluted headline earnings per share. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

