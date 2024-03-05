Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster of Protea Capital Management and Zwelakhe Mnguni of Benguela Global Fund Managers
The scheme would allow for the plundering of public assets and severely affect pension fund returns
Lifting of curbs on country could pave way for more trade and investment opportunities
Party risks losing the votes that come with certain leaders if they are left off the candidate lists
The court has found that the Competition Commission did have jurisdiction to investigate
Business Day Spotlight speaks to One Degree co-founder and innovation director Gary Silbermann
Manila says Chinese naval forces ‘harassed and blocked’ vessels resupplying troops on shoal claimed by both countries
Manager says his work at the club is more about suffering than happiness
Introduced in 2008 as a successor to the B-series bakkies, it has experienced slow sales performance
Shoprite has rung up profits during its first half. SA’s biggest supermarket group has reported a 7.6% rise in diluted headline earnings per share. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.
WATCH: Shoprite bags 7.6% profit rise
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Pieter Engelbrecht
