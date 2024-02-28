EDITORIAL: Pick n Pay boss tests investor faith
Rights issue and Boxer listing are risky bets on CEO’s ability to revive group’s fortunes
28 February 2024 - 05:00
Pick n Pay is in a pickle. It announced a R4bn equity fund raising and a plan to spin off and separately list its discount chain, Boxer.
The move is meant to fix its lopsided capital structure and appease lenders after flagging an annual loss and breached debt covenants. But it also tests investor faith in its new boss, Sean Summers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.