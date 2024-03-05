Shoprite wins more market share as competitors falter
The group’s on-demand delivery service has been driving growth, gaining customers the struggling Pick n Pay
05 March 2024 - 10:32
The Shoprite group extended market share gains in all its brands, remaining the clear grocery leader in SA, with its Checkers Sixty 60 service growing 63% in the half-year to end-December.
The group’s on-demand delivery service has been driving growth and gaining customers from competitors such as the struggling Pick n Pay...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.