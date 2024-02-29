Pick n Pay: Will the Ackermans buy in?
The company is trading at a loss and plans to list Boxer, but what the family will do in the rights issue is not clear
29 February 2024 - 05:00
The founding Ackerman family may lose control of Pick n Pay if they do not reinvest sufficiently in the business, given sweeping changes announced this week that seem to signal a cash crunch.
Pick n Pay last week proposed a capital raise of up to R4bn for midyear and mooted a separate listing of specialist retail subsidiary Boxer in the second half of this year. The company wants to retain control of Boxer, which targets middle- to lower-income markets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.