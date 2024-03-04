Spar to lend money to ailing shops
Group seeks buyer for its unprofitable East European business with less than 3% of Poland’s retail market
04 March 2024 - 05:00
Wholesaler Spar is to offer loans to corporate-owned shops that require financial assistance, it said on Friday.
It is lending R250m to shops in Namibia, including the Spar shops and Build It franchise. It is also offering R114m in loans to mostly corporate-owned shops in SA...
