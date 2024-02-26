CA Sales flags a jump in earnings
The group cites good organic growth from operations and the successful addition of new clients
26 February 2024 - 17:50
Fast-moving consumer goods company CA Sales said on Monday it expected to report a jump in earnings for the year to end-December.
The SA-based distribution and marketing company said the rise in earnings was due to good organic growth from all its operations and the successful onboarding of new clients...
