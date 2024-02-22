BREAKING NEWS: Pick n Pay to raise R4bn in rights issue amid cash flow crunch
The retailer is also listing its Boxer discount chain separately to help recapitalise the business
22 February 2024 - 12:41
Pick n Pay will embark on a rights issue to raise up to R4bn to stabilise the company, which faces dire financial problems.
It will also be listing its successful Boxer discount chain separately to help recapitalise the business. ..
