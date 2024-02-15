TymeBank to use TFG’s footprint for walk-in credit applications
The lender’s partnership with the fashion retailer has breached the 1-million customer mark
15 February 2024 - 05:00
TymeBank plans to make it possible for its customers to walk into any TFG store across the country and apply for loans as its partnership with the retailer takes shape, allowing it to better understand consumer credit demand.
The partnership which was struck just over a year ago, has led to 1-million customers opening bank accounts from TFG stores and 280,000 customers who use its BuyNowPayLater lending product to pay for an item of clothing or shoes over three months without interest. ..
